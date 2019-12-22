Préfecture reiterates PPRN has not been approved, continues to evolve | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–A release from the Préfecture echoes the statements made by the French Overseas Minister that the natural risk prevention plan PPRN concerning flood risks has not been definitively approved and continues to evolve.

“Since the beginning of the movements, Préfète Déléguée Sylvie Feucher has been pursuing contacts with representatives of civil society, neighbourhood councils and associations,” the release states. “On December 13 she visited Grand Case and French Quarter for several hours and a delegation of demonstrators was met at the Agrément roundabout on December 14.

“Several representatives of civil society and association leaders asked to be received in the Préfecture to discuss the difficulties of the population in the post-[Hurricane – Ed.] Irma period. During all these constructive exchanges, the people present on the spot expressed their concerns about the PPRN, drinking water pollution, the state of the roads, lighting, difficult reconstruction for some families, the precariousness of part of the population, education, housing issues, difficulties related to property rights, etc.

“After the initial drafting and consultation stages, the procedure for updating St. Martin’s PPRN for hurricane hazards entered a new phase. The public inquiry commission issued its report and reasoned conclusions. The St. Martin community, socio-professionals and many inhabitants have contributed their observations and input.

“State services will take the necessary time to study the 318 remarks and recommendations for integration into the project. This approach will be carried out in consultation with the local committee requested by the Overseas Minister. Each application for decommissioning submitted at the time of the public inquiry will be studied on a case-by-case basis.

“The Préfecture reminds that for any uncertainty or request relating to a particular case, Wednesday appointments have been organised for several months now in the Préfecture by the services of Direction de L’Environment et L’Aménagement et du Lodgement (DEAL). For appointments, call tel. (0590)52.30.50.

“This step allows the Collectivité to continue revision of its Plan d’Occupation des Sols (POS) and reflections on land use planning considerations. It will be able to count on the State partnership. It is within this framework that potential projects for coastal protection could be presented. These works would be likely to further change the colour of the zones concerned, thus opening up the possibility of new development perspectives.

“In addition, it should be noted that the PPRN project allows for the repair of dwellings in all areas. If a dwelling is destroyed by another hazard (e.g. fire) it can also be rebuilt. There has been no expropriation and there will be no expropriation.

“Finally, the project takes into account via an orange zone the development dimension of the project: economic development (Grand Case and Orient Bay) and urban development (Centre of French Quarter and Marigot centre). These two zones were determined by the Collectivité.

“The construction of houses, shops and restaurants is allowed. Part of the regulation has been applied by anticipation for only new construction. This makes it possible to lift the ‘stays of execution’ on certain building permits that were stuck. This is the case, for example, for building permits filed in economic areas or urban centres.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93493-prefecture-reiterates-pprn-has-not-been-approved-continues-to-evolve