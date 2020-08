MARIGOT—The Préfecture stated on its Facebook page Monday that it is temporarily stopping the issue of authorisations to cross the border, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Medical certificates will continue to be issued on compelling and urgent grounds, and on submission of supporting documents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefecture-suspends-issuing-of-authorisations-to-cross-border