Préfet authorises opening of shops Sunday, December 27 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Préfet Délégué Serge Gouteyron authorised by decree the opening of all shops in St. Martin and St. Barths on Sunday, December 20, and Sunday, December 27, over the Christmas holiday.

The decision was taken to support retail businesses during the health crisis, offer some recovery from the lockdowns and maintain employment.

The terms and conditions for compensating employees are described on the Préfecture website at the link

http://www.saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr/R.A.A/R.A.A/2020.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefet-authorises-opening-of-shops-sunday-december-27