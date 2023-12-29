Préfet Berton offers condolences to accident victim’s family, friends | THE DAILY HERALD

Scene of the protest in Sandy Ground early Thursday morning.

MARIGOT–Préfet Vincent Berton said Thursday that an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances in which a man died following a scooter accident in Sandy Ground on Christmas Day. Berton offered his condolences to the victim’s family.

Protests erupted early Thursday morning in Sandy Ground with rubbish bins set alight following publication of the Gendarmerie’s communiqué indicating the victim (60) had been performing a “wheelie” when he lost control of his scooter. Social media commentary refuted the Gendarmerie’s report.

Roads were unblocked later in the morning by the Gendarmerie. It was understood President Louis Mussington had visited the district and appealed for calm.

The investigation is being carried out in conjunction with the Prosecutor’s Office. Any witnesses who can provide information relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the Marigot Gendarmerie station.

No further clarity on the situation could be obtained Thursday from contacts in Sandy Ground and there was no further communication from the Collectivité, Préfecture or Gendarmerie during the day.

