Préfet brings French-side curfew forward to 11:00pm to 5:00am | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Due to the very significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the territories of St. Martin and St. Barthélemy, Préfet Serge Gouteyron has decided, jointly with the authorities of St. Maarten, to bring forward the curfew by one hour as of Wednesday, January 12, to 11:00pm to 5:00am.

The situation will be subsequently evaluated according to indicators observed. Travel between these times will be prohibited except on presentation of a personal or professional waiver certificate.

The certificates can be generated through the following link by clicking on the “curfew” tab: https://media.interieur.gouv.fr/attestation-deplacement-derogatoire-covid-19/

Cooperation with the authorities of St. Maarten remains constant for a harmonisation of measures taken to ensure capacity of the hospitals is not over-burdened.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefet-brings-french-side-curfew-forward-to-11-00pm-to-5-00am