Préfet calls for caution on the roads during the St. Martin Day festivities | THE DAILY HERALD

Gendarmes will be adopting a zero-tolerance approach to speeding, drunk driving, and other risky behaviour on Monday.

MARIGOT–In view of the importance of the St. Martin/St. Maarten Day celebrations on Monday, Préfet Vincent Berton is mindful that everyone's safety remains an absolute priority.

Due to the large number of people expected on the public roads from early morning, traffic will be particularly heavy. In order to prevent any incidents and ensure that the festivities run smoothly, checks will be carried out throughout the French part of the island.

The forces of law and order will be fully mobilised to ensure strict compliance with the highway code and will apply zero tolerance to any infringement; speeding, drink-driving and other risky behaviour.

The préfet is calling on all road users to be civic-minded, careful and respectful, to ensure that this festival remains a time of joy and sharing for all, celebrated peacefully and without drama.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefet-calls-for-caution-on-the-roads-during-the-st-martin-day-festivities