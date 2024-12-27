Préfet condemns sabotage of water plant as crisis deepens | THE DAILY HERALD

A steady flow of residents were seen filling up water containers at a temporary ramp set up in Galisbay. (Robert Luckock photo)





MARIGOT–Préfet Vincent Berton disclosed at a press conference Thursday afternoon that a judicial investigation has been opened by the Prosecutor into “missing parts” from the Galisbay water plant that are crucial for re-starting lines of water production.

These computerised programming boxes (boîtiers) are required for the operation of the plant’s low-pressure variators and without them the production engines, of which there are three, cannot start.

Berton requested SAUR as a matter of urgency to speed up acquisition of the missing parts required for return to full production capacity as soon as possible.

The press conference was convened essentially to also inform the population by Facebook with an update on the SAUR water crisis that had not been resolved by press time.

Seven SAUR workers supported by the Union Général des Travailleurs de Guadeloupe (UGTG) responsible for water production began the strike on December 24, having shut down the plant on Monday.

It was noted this was the third industrial action that SAUR workers have initiated since May. Their grievances mainly concern salaries and seniority bonuses. SAUR insists some of those grievances have already been dealt with.

Local UGTG spokesman Joe Allo said the SAUR strike is a general unlimited strike affecting also company branches in Guadeloupe and Martinique.

“Here in Saint-Martin the strike is about the pay structure. Before, production and distribution were separated and workers paid separately, but when SAUR took over production and distribution were merged in the pay structure. UGTG lawyers have confirmed that we in Saint-Martin are not being paid fairly,” Allo explained.

It was understood a high level meeting in Guadeloupe with SAUR executives Thursday afternoon indicated that the grievances in Saint-Martin were bottom of the negotiating list.

Attempts to negotiate with the strikers have been unsuccessful so far. Préfet Berton, President Louis Mussington, Préfecture Cabinet Director Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, accompanied by CCISM President Angèle Dormoy, met the strikers on December 24 and asked them to reconsider their position. Mussington was again at the Galisbay plant on Thursday morning attempting to negotiate (see related story).

It was made clear to the strikers that their action has affected the entire population of Saint-Martin over the Christmas period with unacceptable consequences on the lives of citizens and tourists visiting Saint-Martin in high season.

Berton strongly condemned what he said were hostile and dangerous actions that led to parts vital to the operation of the plant disappearing, thereby endangering the health and public safety of the Saint-Martin people.

He said depriving the population of water puts the elderly, the vulnerable, children and babies at a health risk and furthermore damages the image of Saint-Martin as a destination.

A compromise however was reached with the strikers to open one production line to ensure water supply to the hospital, the dialysis unit, Fire Brigade, and the Bethany Home with stock directed to the Mont des Accords reservoir which is currently supplying Marigot and Concordia. Sandy Ground, Rambaud, Friars Bay, are also receiving water, the Préfecture added last night.

A prefectural order has been issued to restrict non-essential uses of water, such as for washing cars, watering lawns, and filling swimming pools until the crisis has been resolved. A temporary drinking water supply ramp has been made available in Galisbay for people with urgent needs.

The situation continues to be tense. The Gendarmerie is on standby in case it has to intervene, and the Collectivité and Préfecture are fully mobilised, the latter having set up a crisis unit. It was understood the two remaining engines need to come back on line urgently for drinking water to return to full production.

Another update will be given this morning at 9:30.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefet-condemns-sabotage-of-water-plant-as-crisis-deepens