Préfet Gouteyron imposes curfew in Sandy Ground | THE DAILY HERALD

Préfet Serge Gouteyron. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Préfet Serge Gouteyron in conjunction with the Gendarmerie has implemented a curfew for Sandy Ground beginning at 9:00pm Thursday, until 5:00am Friday, and it may be renewed if necessary.

All sales of gasoline in the district are banned. These decisions follow the wanton violence and vandalism that has erupted in Sandy Ground and Baie Nettle in the last two days. A Gendarme was shot in the leg on Thursday and several others were wounded.

The préfet also confirmed Gendarmerie reinforcements will be brought in – human and material resources.

The préfet on Wednesday met business leaders, members of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council, and Vice-Recteur Michel Sanz to discuss the volatile situation.

Gouteyron told reporters in no uncertain terms that the “lawlessness of the streets must end; enough is enough.”

