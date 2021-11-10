Préfet implements measures to ameliorate social situation | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–In the context of the social movement in the Sandy-Ground and Quartier d’ Orléans neighbourhoods, and in the wake of the numerous contacts he has had, Préfet Serge Gouteyron reiterates that road blockades and racketeering are unacceptable as they harm the image of the island, its attractiveness, and above all harms the inhabitants.

Sensitive to the concerns, the préfet announced the implementation of the following measures, some of which will be implemented as early as next week, namely:

1. Installation of a working group in Quartier d’ Orléans and Sandy-Ground bringing together members of parliament, elected representatives, State and local government departments, representatives of associations, representatives of neighbourhood councils, youth representatives, socio-professionals and all those who want to get involved in the neighbourhood within the framework of the city’s policy.

2. Installation of a Gendarmerie Nationale post in Quartier d’ Orléans, pending the transfer of the Hope Estate Gendarmerie brigade to the same neighbourhood. The Director General of the Gendarmerie Nationale has approved this operation.

3. Installation of a post office agency near the Quartier d’ Orléans public service centre MSAP in conjunction with the local authority.

4. Establishment, as of next week, of a reception and guidance system for young people, particularly with regard to employment and training: – in Quartier d’ Orléans on Thursday from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the MSAP located in the Thelbert Carti stadium car park; – in Sandy Ground on Tuesdays from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the MSAP public service centre.

5. Establishment of a Local Security and Crime Prevention Council by the end of 2021 in agreement with the Public Prosecutor.

6. Reinforced funding for prevention and childcare initiatives. The State is providing 663, 600 euros towards this objective for the implementation of 18 actions, which will focus on primary prevention.

The aim is reducing social and health inequalities from early childhood onwards, monitoring the health of young children, care for children with disabilities, support for families, care for young adults, training for health professionals and young adults, and training for childcare professionals. These resources will mainly benefit the neighbourhoods of Quartier d’ Orléans and Sandy Ground.

7. Appointment and arrival on January 1, 2022, of a project director (equivalent to the post of Director of Territories and the Sea) in charge of the urban renewal of Sandy Ground and Quartier d’ Orléans districts.

A monthly report will be made by the State for the elected representatives of the Collectivité and the neighbourhood councils on the progress of the projects and results of measures taken on the employment situation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefet-implements-measures-to-ameliorate-social-situation