Préfet launches new road safety awareness campaign as promised | THE DAILY HERALD

Préfet Vincent Berton and Assistant Cabinet Director Marion Gonzalez Durili (right) display the posters that will be distributed today. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Préfet Délégué Vincent Berton and Assistant Cabinet Director Marion Gonzalez Durili briefed reporters on Monday on the elements of a new road safety communication campaign that will run in conjunction with the well-publicised increase in traffic controls, heavier penalties and fines, and seizure of vehicles or two-wheelers.

From today, October 15, self-explanatory colour posters in French, English, Spanish and Creole on road safety will be distributed on social networks and put up in bus shelters, will appear in the written press and other public venues, to send a message to as much of the population as possible.

The intensive campaign and posters with the slogan “Free 2 Live Longer” is principally aimed at riders of two-wheelers ages 7-20 to ride responsibly for the sake of their own lives and the lives of others on the road, and to wear helmets.

It is set to run for four weeks but in reality will run indefinitely as Berton pointed out “the mindset and behaviour of young people will not change overnight. It’s an ongoing process.”

Préfet Berton gave a stark reminder of the alarming road statistics he had already mentioned at a Marie Amélie Leydet School press briefing a few weeks ago: as of September 2024 the number of seriously injured hospitalised persons has risen by 70% in one year, persons injured rose by 48% and the number of accidents rose by 60%.

He explained that the road safety message is “not getting through” and this warranted a more adapted approach to the awareness campaign. He said the main causes of road accidents and death are “alcohol, drugs and excessive speed.”

“The message that I want to convey to the population and young people in particular is a positive one, not threatening or confrontational,” he said. “It’s about each person taking responsibility. It’s a choice … do you want to live dangerously and risk your life or do you want to have a long life in good health?

“You can have the freedom to celebrate life, but it must be accompanied by responsibility and respect for others. Through this campaign we want to touch the hearts of St. Martiners, touch the values of freedom and responsibility.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefet-launches-new-road-safety-awareness-campaign-as-promised