Préfet lifts curfew but closing hours for restaurants remain at 11:00pm | THE DAILY HERALD

Préfet Serge Gouteyron (right) speaks at a press conference Thursday as Territorial Director for Regional Health Agency ARS, Paul Guibert (left) looks on. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Préfet Délégué Serge Gouteyron announced the immediate lifting of the curfew in French St. Martin at a press conference Thursday but has maintained the closing hour for bars and restaurants at 11:00pm. There is no restriction on travel within the territory, day or night.

The closing hours for restaurants in St. Barths is 1:00am due to the very low rate of COVID-19 infections there.

However, despite the evidence of a fall in cases each week – the latest bulletin reports 35 new cases – the préfet deplored the number of deaths due to COVID-19 which now stands at 38. Some 18 deaths have been registered since May 4, none of whom had been vaccinated.

As far as other measures are concerned, the number of persons who can be seated at a table in a restaurant has been increased by two, to eight. Distancing between tables must still be adhered to, as well as hand hygiene. The number of persons allowed to congregate on the public road has been increased from six to 10.

Sports events still require permission from the Préfecture. Stands in the stadiums are only permitted to accommodate 50 per cent of their capacity and spectators must wear masks.

The new measures are in effect from July 1 until July 11 inclusive.

