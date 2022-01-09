Préfet refuses authorisation for Mardis de Grand Case | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and the subsequent stricter restrictions implemented, Préfet Serge Gouteyron said at the press conference Thursday that he had refused authorisation for Les Mardis de Grand Case to take place. The first event would have been due to take place on Tuesday, February 1.

The updated sanitary measures also prevent holding any outdoor events and gatherings, except if special authorisation is granted by the Préfecture.

“The organisers informed my services that they are not able to apply the health pass for the event and we are not in a position to give authorisation if these sanitary conditions are not respected,” he said.

It was understood the event organisers have indicated it is impossible and not practical to have a health pass control at entry, with so many access points to the Boulevard, including the beach.

Since Monday, the first day of school after the end-of-year festivities, public schools have been forced to adapt to different situations on a day-to-day basis due to the spread of Omicron, Vice Recteur Michel Sanz said, but no private schools had closed.

In some schools, several teachers were calling in sick. Some 18 teachers were absent from Collège Mont des Accords and three from Collège Soualiga at the beginning of the week.

Sanz also noted a very high level of student absenteeism in the secondary schools. He attributed this to the concern of parents afraid of their children catching the Omicron variant.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefet-refuses-authorisation-for-mardis-de-grand-case