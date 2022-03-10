Préfet Serge Gouteyron to leave St. Martin for new post | THE DAILY HERALD

Sous-Préfet Vincent Berton (lavoixdunord.fr photo)

MARIGOT–Préfet Serge Gouteyron is to leave St. Martin to take up another post, after only a year and three months in the position. He will be replaced by Sous-Préfet and current Secretary General of the Hauts-de-Seine Préfecture Vincent Berton (56).

Berton was appointed Préfet Délégué for St. Martin and St. Barths at the Council of Ministers on March 9 and subsequently confirmed in the Official Journal. Gouteyron succeeded Préfète Déléguée Sylvie Feucher on December 15, 2020.

Berton is originally from Lorient (Morbihan Department, in the Brittany region). The senior civil servant is a graduate of the Institute of Political Studies in Paris. He was also an officer cadet at the Naval Commissariat School.

He has held the positions of Secretary General of the Vosges Préfecture, Sous-Préfet and Director of the cabinet of the Préfet of Haute-Corse, and Director of the cabinet of the Préfet of French Guiana.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefet-serge-gouteyron-to-leave-st-martin-for-new-post