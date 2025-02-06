Préfet Vincent Berton bids farewell at cocktail party | THE DAILY HERALD

Préfet Vincent Berton is presented with a Ruby Bute painting by Dutch-side Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina (right) as a parting gift at the cocktail party Wednesday. Collectivité President Louis Mussington (left) looks on. (Robert Luckock photos)





MARIGOT–Préfet Vincent Berton said his goodbyes to Saint-Martin at a cocktail party in the Préfecture Wednesday evening attended by representatives of all the main institutions on the French side.

He is due to take up a new posting as Préfet in Corrèze in the Nouvelle Aquitaine region of France, and is succeeded by Préfet Cyrille Le Vély.

It was an opportunity for Berton, who spent three years in the post as State representative, to thank and show his appreciation to all those he had worked with, including his own cabinet staff, President Louis Mussington, the Territorial Council, the Gendarmerie, the business community and associations, the collaboration with the Dutch-side government, and more.

“I will cherish happy memories of my time here,” he said, adding that the construction of the two Collegès and Cité Administrative et Judiciaire during his tenure sets Saint-Martin on a good path for the future.

Sonia Roy-Belle Plaine, who works in the Préfecture, recited a touching poem she had especially written for Berton who earlier presented her with the Knight of the National Order of Merit medal. On an earlier occasion she had received the Medaille de la Vie Associative pour Jeunesse et Sport.

Evelyne Fleming was made a Knight of the National Order of Legion of Honour (Chevalier de L’Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur) for her exemplary service as Chargée de Mission for national education and her work on behalf of youth and culture.

Collectivité President Louis Mussington and Dutch-side Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina both expressed their thanks for the collaboration with him.

“Tonight [Wednesday – Ed.] we are expressing our deepest gratitude and highest regards to you,” Mercelina began. “Your tenure has been defined by dedication, diplomacy and commitment to the communities of Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten. Your leadership has been a pillar of stability, fostering cooperation between our territories, strengthening our resilience in the face of challenges, and ensuring the voices of our people are heard at the highest level.

“Whether it’s navigation a crisis or championing development, you have carried out your duties with integrity and precision and a deep respect for the people you serve.”

With regard to the southern side of the island, Mercelina highlighted Berton’s role as instrumental in fostering cross-border cooperation, reinforcing security measures and advancing mutual interests that bind both neighbours.

“You understood that our island shares more than just geography. We share a history, a culture and a future that depends on working together and loving each other. As you embark on your next chapter, know that your impact will endure beyond your tenure. Your legacy is one of service, steadfast leadership. On behalf of the government of Sint Maarten I extend my sincere appreciation and best wishes.”

As a parting gift, Mercelina presented Berton with a Ruby Bute painting that he can frame.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefet-vincent-berton-bids-farewell-at-cocktail-party