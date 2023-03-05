Préfet warns shore-side restaurants must operate in compliance with rules | THE DAILY HERALD

Préfet Vincent Berton (Robert Luckock photo)





MARIGOT–Préfet Vincent Berton has announced reinforced controls by state services are underway for beach bars and restaurants in Grand Case where some are illegally encroaching on the public domain.

Inspections include checking compliance with urban planning rules and temporary occupation permits (Autorisations d’Occupation Temporaire (AOTs)). Terraces and extensions will be particularly targeted in the controls.

“In Grand Case, there are situations of obvious illegality and I will not turn a blind eye,” Berton told reporters. “The situation of the seashore is currently worrying. Some catering establishments are clearly illegal and going beyond what the law allows them.

“For some of them, we have noted an illegal occupation of the maritime domain and we are going to reinforce controls against them. But we are also going to control other establishments, so that they remain vigilant and responsible.”

He reminded that the coastline is a common property and public space for inhabitants and everyone must be able to enjoy it while respecting the common law.

“I don’t want to stigmatise restaurant owners and I know Grand Case is one of the crown jewels of the French side. Restaurants must be allowed to work in the best possible conditions, but in compliance with the rules,” he insisted.

The development follows the banning of an event where it was planned to install a stage for a concert on the sea side without any authorisation.

“Controls will be carried out in all the establishments and, if necessary, fines will be issued. Procedures against several establishments are underway,” Berton added.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefet-warns-shore-side-restaurants-must-operate-in-compliance-with-rules