Préfète signs agreement with Super U for price reductions | THE DAILY HERALD

Préfète Déléguée Sylvie Feucher and Super U Hope Estate Director Alain Grezeleau sign the price moderation agreement on Friday. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Préfète Déléguée Sylvie Feucher on Friday signed a price-moderation agreement with Super U management for 2020 to counter the high cost of living, something the préfète said is particularly relevant in this year of coronavirus and subsequent economic difficulties that came with it for residents of St. Martin.

The scheme has in fact been in place since 2013, but this is the first year that it is being implemented in St. Martin. Some 22 stores in Guadeloupe have implemented the scheme since 2013.

The scheme is called “Bouclier Qualité-Prix” (BQP) or quality price shield and makes it possible to guarantee a quality/price ratio on a list of mass market products established on the basis of a price moderation agreement between the state and distributors.

BQP resulted from the implementation of the provisions of Article L.410-5 of the French Commercial Code (implementation of Law no. 2012-1270 of 20 November 2012, relating to overseas economic regulation and various provisions relating to overseas territories).

Negotiations took place on February 4 and 11, with representatives of the mass distribution sector, involving freight operators, forwarders and carriers.

The list of products selected meets the requirements of public health through the low representation of sweet and fatty products, the increase in fruit and vegetables, the presence of male condoms, but also economic development and enhancement of local production with many products from Caribbean companies, particularly in terms of fresh produce (meat, fruit and vegetables).

BQP products are indicated on the shelves by display of the BQP logo. The list includes 57 products. The maximum global price allowed for this list is fixed at 97 euros. The list is divided into three subcategories or “baskets” with a maximum price for each basket of products: food and basic necessities at 53 euros, hygiene, maintenance and household products at 24 euros, and children’s and school materials at 20 euros.

The Préfecture is launching a communication campaign on the BQP. It will disseminate information on the BQP system throughout the year (press conference, publication on the Facebook page, reminders, etc.).

“I would like to thank all the partners in this agreement for their commitment to increasing the purchasing power of consumers in St. Martin,” said Feucher.

Currently the agreement is with the two Super U supermarkets but other retailers are invited to follow suit, the Préfecture indicated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefete-signs-agreement-with-super-u-for-price-reductions