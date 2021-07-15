Preliminary criminal probe into GEBE oil spill in Cay Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY BAY- The Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM has launched a preliminary criminal investigation into the major oil spill that occurred on Tuesday in the vicinity of the Cay Bay power plant of utilities company GEBE. The spill has led to an oil slick moving from Cay Bay and Simpson Bay into the Caribbean Sea.

According to a press release issued Thursday afternoon, OM SXM met on Wednesday with the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard, the Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM, the Inspection Department of the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Development, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, and the Maritime Inspection Department of the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation, and Telecommunication (TEATT) to coordinate activities and launch the preliminary criminal investigation.

As the procedure is in the beginning phases, the Prosecutor’s Office has no further information about the investigation at this time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/preliminary-criminal-probe-into-gebe-oil-spill-in-cay-bay