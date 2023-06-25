Preliminary results at MPC, Sundial: 50% pass, 40% to resit and 10% fail | THE DAILY HERALD

Milton Peters College.

~ 93 students still have chance to pass ~

SOUTH REWARD–The preliminary results of the first round of the Central Exams of the Dutch Exam Programmes PBL, PKL, TKL, HAVO and VWO, at Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School indicate that of the 235 exam candidates who sat the exams, fifty per cent passed, forty per cent moved on to the second round (resits) and ten per cent failed.

A total of 93 students still have a chance to pass and the overall final pass rate is expected to go up. The figures were provided in a press release, following a request from this newspaper for the preliminary results of the various streams at MPC.

The final passing results for this academic year for both MPC and Sundial are not yet known as the Dutch Exam programmes have a second round of Central Exams (resits) for students who were ill during the first round, for students who will need to get a higher grade in one subject in order to pass, and for students who want to improve their grade in one subject. The resits are currently ongoing and end on June 30.

General Director SVOBE Schools Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford said in the release that compared to previous years, there are many students who have to resit, as such they still have a chance to pass. “Management expected this considering that since the pandemic this is the first year that the passing criteria is the same as prior to the pandemic, while these students still suffered the effects from the pandemic. The final results will be known on July 6, a week after the official summer vacation has commenced. Duggins-Horsford said SVOBE will announce the final results then.

MPC students of the CSEC streams Home Economics and Electrical and Electronic Engineering completed all their exams last week. The results are expected in September.

Graduation will take place on Thursday, June 29, at Belair Community center. Sundial School is scheduled from 11:00am to 1:00pm, MPC-VSBO (PBL, PKL and TKL) from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and MPC-HAVO/VWO from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

On behalf of the Board, management, and staff of SVOBE Schools, Duggins-Horsford congratulated the students who passed, after the first round of exams, and wished the students currently doing resits much success.

