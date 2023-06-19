Preliminary results at Sundial promising, no info from MPC | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The preliminary final exam results at Sundial School are promising with some thirty of the fifty students who sat the exams passing and sixteen having to do resits.

The 16 who are to re-sit, include four for “sick exams”. Students who were ill during the first round of exams are allowed to do the exams in the second round and they are called “zieken examens” (sick exams). This allows them still to have an opportunity to do a re-sit in the third round of exams.

Only four students failed. Once the 16 students do their re-sits, the final passing grade is expected to go up. The re-sits began on June 19 and will continue until June 30. The final grades will be known on July 6, Sundial Principal Mireille Peterson-Regales said.

Graduation is scheduled for June 29, then again on July 16 for all students who have re-sits.

Peterson-Regales said last year’s initial results were better, given that additional accommodations were made due to COVID-19.

The country’s largest high school, Milton Peters College (MPC) has not responded to a request from this newspaper for information on the preliminary results for the various streams at the educational institution. The Daily Herald understands that there are some concerns regarding the preliminary performance of the VWO stream.

MPC and Sundial School both fall under the School Board for Secondary Education SVOBE.

