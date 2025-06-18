Premier arrives in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for OECS meeting | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Premier Cora Richardson Hodge and Prime Minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves.

ANGUILLA–Premier Cora Richardson Hodge was warmly welcomed at Argyle International Airport by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agri-culture, with musical accompaniment from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band. She is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to attend the 77th meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority and the seventh meeting of the OECS Assembly.

In her remarks on arrival the premier reflected on the importance of regional unity, strengthened inter-island relations and the opportunity to engage on critical matters such as inter-regional shipping and global cooperation. She expressed her honour at serving the people of Anguilla and her commit-ment to ensuring Anguilla remains an engaged and active voice within the OECS.

The Assembly meeting will be convened under the theme: Strengthening Regional Unity in a Shift-ing Global Order. The opening ceremony is scheduled for this evening, Tuesday, June 17, at 6:00.

