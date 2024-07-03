Premier satisfied with efficiency of police | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism Haydn Hughes, Minister of Home Affairs Kenneth Hodge and Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster.

ANGUILLA–Speaking at the government press conference on Monday, July 1, Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster said that he is satisfied with the efficiency of the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) and the improved morale in the force since the addition of twelve officers from the UK. He referred to the recent shooting incident on Back Street, saying that he has discussed this at length with Commissioner of Police, Robert Clark. He said that Clark is vigilant and he has confidence in him. There is a detailed plan for the Summer Festival and the RAPF has officers who are trained for control of large numbers of people.

When asked about preparedness for hurricanes, the premier said that the island is significantly better prepared than for Hurricane Irma. He said there are ongoing meetings with the Department of Disaster Management and two months ago a mock event was organised that was managed by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in London. As Health Minister he reported that Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) representatives were due in Anguilla from July 3 to 6, but this would likely be postponed due to Hurricane Beryl affecting Barbados.

Minister of Home Affairs, Kenneth Hodge reported that on June 27, the Executive Council took the decision to remove visa restrictions for Guyanese and Colombian nationals. This means that effective immediately these persons will no longer be required to apply for a visa prior to entering Anguilla. He said that this move is in keeping in with the government of Anguilla’s commitment to fostering and strengthening the relationship with regional and international counterparts and developing a more sustainable migration policy. The removal of these visa requirements marks a significant step towards improving bilateral relations, encouraging tourism and facilitating business development.

Hodge noted that an upgrade to the immigration system at ports of entry has caused some delays and asked the travelling public to have patience until it is running smoothly.

Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism, Haydn Hughes said that his recent visit to the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Caribbean Week in New York was a success. He said he was pleased to join an esteemed panel at the Caribbean Airlift Forum, moderated by Valérie Damaseau, Commissioner of Tourism and Culture for Saint-Martin. He reported that the construction of the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre is progressing and 80% of the courtyard is completed. He said that it will be ready to use for Carnival and the opening on July 18, even if it is not 100% finished.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/premier-satisfied-with-efficiency-of-police