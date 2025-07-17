Preparations in full swing for Statia Carnival 2025 | THE DAILY HERALD

The stage being set up for Statia Carnival 2025.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Statia Carnival 2025, the 61st edition of the annual summer festival, launches today, Thursday.

The stage was being put together on Wednesday, the booths were being set up, decorations were hung up and last minute touches were finalised.

Carnival 2025 will kick off with the opening jump-up today at 7:00pm. The event will start at Chapel Piece Road before winding through Queen Beatrix Road, Mansion Road, Korthals Weg, Charles Woodley Road and, finally, Airport Boulevard.

The festival continues at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lion’s Den, which turns into Carnival Village this time of year.

Statia Carnival 2025 will run July 17-28, featuring both international acts and local performers.

The road march competition will be Friday at 8:00pm, where the reigning queen will defend her title against new and veteran challengers.

Saturday will feature an event called “International Night-Riddim Up”, where bands from St. Eustatius, Saba, St. Maarten, Anguilla and Nevis will be on stage. The show starts at 8:00pm.

The Carnival Culture Show will be on Sunday, with headliner Kes the Band from Trinidad and Tobago. Also on stage will be other acts, including Grandmasters Band from St. Kitts.

