Preparations to apply asphalt on Union Road start on Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

Windward Roads will resume work on Union Road in Cole Bay on Thursday. (John Halley photo)





PHILIPSBURG–Preparation work for the resurfacing of Union Road, Cole Bay, is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 1.

Attention will also be paid to side roads, repairing foundations and fixing potholes.

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure VROMI announced this based on information received from construction company Windward Roads BV.

After the preparation of Union Road, it will be resurfaced with a new layer of asphalt, VROMI said in a press release.

Windward Roads, as part of a contract with the Government of St. Maarten, began removing the asphalt of a section of the Union Road in Cole Bay on May 8, with the expectation to have the road resurfacing project completed within a few weeks.

However, there were unforeseen circumstances with receiving the raw material for asphalt production from abroad. Due to technical problems with production and shipment, the raw materials were not received on time.

Windward Roads BV also has urgent obligations to apply asphalt at Princess Juliana International Airport that were scheduled before and are of a very high priority.

Raw materials are now on the island, and the schedule for resurfacing can now be restarted. Windward Roads BV will begin the process of cleaning up the road and preparing to add the new layer of asphalt once weather permits.

“Windward Roads BV looks forward to completing this project as quickly as possible so that residents can feel more at ease using this major public road,” VROMI stated in the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/preparations-to-apply-asphalt-on-union-road-start-on-thursday