Preparations underway for fireworks display in town | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Preparations by Port St. Maarten are “well underway” for the 2019-2020 New Year’s fireworks display in Great Bay.

Port St. Maarten is sponsoring the event. The ringing in of 2020, a new decade, begins with a bang at 12:00 midnight Tuesday, December 31, the Port said in a press release on Sunday.

This year’s fireworks event in Great Bay will be the 14th edition since Port St. Maarten has been supporting the country’s largest fireworks display for public enjoyment and to ring in the New Year.

“Port St. Maarten Management would like to celebrate with the entire community with the end-of-the-year fireworks display. Cruise tourism has seen a remarkable recovery since December 2017 when the country closed off that year with 1,237,760 returning to more than 1.5 million in 2018 and is set to be over that amount again at the end of 2019,” it was stated in the release.

“We recognise that the country is still going through challenges, but we look forward to 2020 with confidence and of the many opportunities that lie ahead. 2019 marked Port St. Maarten celebrating 55 years of cruise. We are very confident for the future and we will continue to work diligently with all stakeholders and our cruise partners to make 2020 another positive year for cruise,” the Port said in the release.

Port St. Maarten urged all residents and visitors to come out to Philipsburg on December 31 to watch the fireworks and mark the opening of a new year and new decade.

“Let’s all celebrate and look forward to the New Year with confidence,” Port St. Maarten management said.

The Port St. Maarten Maritime Department says there will be an area in Great Bay where marine traffic is restricted, called the “restricted area” on Tuesday, December 31. The restricted area is where the New Year’s fireworks display will take place from a barge.

The restricted area will be 250 metres all around the barge, which means vessels not participating in the event are not allowed in this area during the fireworks display which will be at midnight Tuesday, December 31.

This measure is necessary for the safety of mariners and all involved with the organisation of this event.

“For vessels regularly anchored or on a mooring, your cooperation for having the area clear is appreciated for the aforementioned timeframe.”

Port St. Maarten vessels will be on hand to assist in keeping vessels clear of the restricted area.

The Port St. Maarten Maritime Department thanked everybody for their cooperation and wished mariners a Happy New Year.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93613-preparations-underway-for-fireworks-display-in-town