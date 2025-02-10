Preparatory education prog. launched for St. Maarten, Saba, Statia students | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Reuben Merkman (Commissioner St. Eustatius), Shermina Powell-Richardson (Secretary General Ministry ECYS, St. Maarten), Ajamu Baly (Governor St. Maarten), Eviton Heyliger (Commissioner Saba) and Gerbert Kunst (Director International Affairs, OCW).

PHILIPSBURG–The Kingdom-wide Strategic Education Alliance (SEA) programme has launched the Caribbean Academic Foundation Year (CAFY) for students in St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba.

CAFY provides a one-year preparatory education programme for students that have completed their secondary school (or equivalent) and wish to pursue further education and develop more skills to improve their study success in their next educational endeavours.

This important step helps to bridge the gap and provides an opportunity for further education or better access to the labour market. The CAFY programme has been initiated by the four education ministers in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and is supported by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science OCW, it was stated in a press release.

“It is my sincere hope that this [Caribbean Academic Foundation Year – Ed.] programme is a resounding success and the cooperation and collaboration of the countries within the Kingdom displayed here, serve as an example to those in other fields within the Kingdom that bundling ideas and pooling resources is an efficient and effective way to combat our limited size and resources and leverage the economies of scale that we, as countries and public entities within the Kingdom, have at our disposal. As important as a foundation is to a house, so too is the importance of an educational and developmental foundation to one’s future,” said Ajamu Baly, Governor of St. Maarten.

“It is very important to offer young people in the Caribbean part of our Kingdom the opportunity to thoroughly prepare for a successful future in education in the nearby region and elsewhere abroad. I’m pleased to see that we now have introduced a CAFY for St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius. This is an important investment in their future and contributes to the ongoing improvement of education in the Kingdom. I am proud that together with my colleagues from the islands, we can offer this programme to students,” said Minister Eppo Bruins, Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science, currently presiding over the “Vierlandenoverleg” (Four Country Consultation) on Education.

“To our students, I want to say: this programme is for you. It is an opportunity to dream bigger, achieve greater and prepare yourselves to make meaningful contributions to your communities and the world. Your potential is limitless, and this programme is here to help you unlock it. Take full advantage of the resources and support being offered,” Melissa Gumbs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport of St. Maarten, said.

“As a representative of Saba with responsibility of education, I see tremendous potential in our students when given the right tools and opportunities to succeed. Programmes like CAFY are essential because they provide more than just academic preparation – they build confidence, resilience and a sense of purpose in students transitioning to higher education. For small islands like ours, where resources are limited but talent and determination are abundant, CAFY is a bridge to brighter futures. With the collaboration of communities, governments and institutions across the region, we can ensure that every student, no matter where they come from, has the opportunity to thrive in their studies, careers and lives. It’s not just about following education for results; it’s about helping our youth find themselves and strengthen their personal leadership so they become our leaders of the future,” stated Saba Commissioner Eviton Heyliger.

“For decades, research has documented the challenges Caribbean students face in tertiary education. Issues like housing insecurity, labour market discrimination and social isolation have placed many in difficult and even devastating situations, limiting their professional advancement.

“CAFY is one of several growing inter-island initiatives and promises to provide young professionals with the skills, opportunities and support needed to level the playing field and help them reach their full potential. With continued collaboration, diligent monitoring and intentional investment, this pilot can develop into an integral part of post-secondary education for those in need. It offers a stepping stone toward strengthening our position in the region and beyond,” stated St. Eustatius Commissioner Reuben Merkman.

CAFY was developed to provide students from St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius a solid foundation and preparation for a successful continuation to further education and the labour market. The programme’s learning outcomes include academic skills, communication skills, technology skills and personal and professional development, as well as financial, college and workplace readiness. The programme is set to officially start in August 2025.

Joint effort for students

In the conclusion of the Ministerial “Vierlandenoverleg” of November 2024, it was decided to introduce a CAFY programme for the three islands, a long-awaited step addressing the significant need among local students, following up on the start of a similar programme at the University of Aruba and University of Curaçao.

The implementation of CAFY has been warmly welcomed by the minister of education of St. Maarten, as well as the education commissioners of Saba and St. Eustatius, who have expressed their support for the programme. As a result, the introduction of CAFY has not only been approved by all education ministers in the Kingdom, but also enjoys the active backing of local governments and education institutions, recognising the importance of well-prepared higher education opportunities for the youth on the islands, it was stated in a press release.

The CAFY programme will be implemented with the goal of significantly increasing the number of students who successfully transition into further education. This initiative is part of the broader SEA vision to create equal educational opportunities for all young people within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/preparatory-education-prog-launched-for-st-maarten-saba-statia-students