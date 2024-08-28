President Mussington praises launch of limited edition yellow guavaberry rhum | THE DAILY HERALD

President Luis Mussington (second from left) together with the Maccows (third and fourth from right) showcasing the yellow guavaberry rhum.

MARIGOT–Colombier Guavaberry Rhum producer Louis Maccow and his wife Luz Marie unveiled a special limited-edition yellow guavaberry rhum on Tuesday. The event, held at the Guavaberry Colombier Tradition store, was attended by President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington, who praised the local craftsmanship behind the rhum.

This unique creation will be featured at the upcoming Festival de la Gastronomie, scheduled November 11-22.

Traditionally, Guavaberry Rhum is made using black or dark red guavaberries, but the new limited edition is crafted from yellow guavaberries harvested in the village of Colombier, adding a fresh twist to the island's beloved spirit.

The unveiling ceremony was a festive affair, highlighted by an opening speech from Jackie Vrolijk, who encouraged the community to embrace and preserve the rich tradition of local rhum-making. Vrolijk emphasised the importance of cherishing this aspect of St. Martin’s cultural heritage.

Mussington underscored the cultural significance of local products, particularly those rooted in generations-old recipes. His presence at the event, alongside Office de Tourisme de Saint Martin President Valerie Damaseau and the Maccows, highlighted the importance of promoting and preserving St. Martin’s unique traditions.

The limited edition yellow guavaberry rhum is set to be a highlight of the Festival de la Gastronomie, showcasing the island’s rich culinary and cultural heritage.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/president-mussington-praises-launch-of-limited-edition-yellow-guavaberry-rhum