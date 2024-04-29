President of Parliament continues courtesy visits | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Parliament Secretary General Garrick Richardson; President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams with TWO local team members Leona Romeo and Tjandra Lake.

PHILIPSBURG–President of Parliament, Member of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams is continuing her courtesy introductory visits. She recently met with a number of organisations including meeting with the Liaison of Country Team St. Maarten of the Temporary Work Organization (TWO), Leona Romeo; Governor Ajamu Baly; Turning Point Founder and former President Dr. Lloyd Richardson and a Board Member; and Chairman of the St. Maarten Development Fund Ahmed Bell, and another Board Member and their respective support staff.

Parliament Secretary General Garrick Richardson; President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams with Turning Point representatives.

Governor Ajamu Baly and Wescot-Williams.

During the visit at the TWO, Wescot-Williams discussed the implementation of the Country Package and Parliament's role throughout the implementation.

During the visits to the other entities, the President of Parliament discussed, amongst other things, the working relationship between the Parliament of St. Maarten and the entities, current issues facing St. Maarten, any issues or relevant legislation that may require the attention and or amendments by Parliament, and how Parliament could assist.

The President of Parliament was accompanied on these visits by the Secretary General of Parliament Garrick Richardson and the Public Relations Officer of Parliament R.E. Hassell.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/president-of-parliament-continues-courtesy-visits