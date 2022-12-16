President Serge Letchimy on official visit from Martinique | THE DAILY HERALD

President of the Executive Council of Martinique Serge Letchimy (second left, left side of table) during exchanges Thursday afternoon.

MARIGOT–President Louis Mussington welcomed President of the Executive Council of Martinique Serge Letchimy to the Collectivité on Thursday, December 15, in the presence of Préfet of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy Vincent Berton.

The visit is in connection with the Fort-de-France Appeal. The signatory territories of the Fort-de-France Appeal are asking for a fundamental reform of relations with the State based on adaptation of the legislation to the specificities of the islands.

The joint objective is to build solid and sustainable foundations for sustainable recovery of the economy and social cohesion in each territory.

The first exchanges of the afternoon addressed the issues that will have to be discussed with the government in the framework of future agreements, including the issue of land, the adaptation of public procurement and the employment of islanders.

Letchimy will be received in the Collectivité today, Friday, in the presence of Territorial Councillors and parliamentarians for a broader exchange on the Fort-de-France Appeal.

Mussington, who initiated this invitation, recalled his support and solidarity with the Appeal of Fort-de-France.

