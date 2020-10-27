Prettiest in Pink | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba’s first-ever Pink Ribbon Cocktail Party was held on Saturday evening.

This event was a part of a number of activities organised by Patricia Charles-Nation in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Attendees participated in several games and had a chance to win prizes, such as for best-dressed male, female or couple in pink attire. Those in attendance as well as the sponsors were thanked for making it a successful event. The annual Breast Cancer Walk will be held Friday, October 30, starting at 6:00pm at the Tourist Office in Windwardside.

