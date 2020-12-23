Price for gasoline up to NAf. 1.80 per litre | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The maximum price for unleaded gasoline has reached the mark of NAf. 1.800 per litre after the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) price adjustment at the pumps, which went into effect as of 6:00am today, Thursday, December 24.

Following upward developments on the international market for crude oil, the government of St. Maarten has increased the maximum price for unleaded gasoline from the former price of NAf. 1.721 to the new price of NAf. 1.800 per litre.

The price for diesel fuel also went up, from the former price of NAf. 1.304 per litre to the new price of NAf. 1.383 per litre.

The prices for gasoline and diesel fuel were also increased earlier this month, on December 5, by 1.5 cents and 14.5 cents, respectively.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/price-for-gasoline-up-to-naf-1-80-per-litre