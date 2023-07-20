Price indication of goods, services now being enforced for consumer protection | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Public urged to report non-compliance ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministerial Regulation on the prices of goods and services, which went into effect as of January 5, 2023, is now being enforced as a means of consumer protection.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Inspectorate said in a press release on Thursday that the objective of the regulation is to lay down rules concerning the display of prices at which goods or services are offered to the public. The Inspectorate said it also contributes to consumer protection and awareness by ensuring that the selling price is unambiguous, easily identifiable and clearly legible for all goods and services.

The regulation stipulates that anyone who offers goods or services for sale is obliged at the cash register (or another appropriate location) to have a list on which the published prices applicable to these goods or services are clearly visible and legible, and available for inspection by the buyer. It also states that if the goods or services fall within a government-established maximum price list, then the highest permissible prices should also be available for inspection by the buyer.

This is also applicable to electronic goods and services. The prices must be published on the electronic platform upon which the goods and services are offered.

Additionally, anyone who offers goods for sale is obligated to provide these goods with a clearly visible and legible indication of the price. In the case of a stack or group of similar items, a single indication of the price per item may suffice.

Anyone who offers services is obligated to show the indication of the price in a recognisable way.

The price indication must be in the English or Dutch language. The price must also be indicated in Netherlands Antillean guilders, using the currency sign NAf. A person offering goods for sale or providing services may indicate the price in another currency, provided that the other provisions of this regulation are fulfilled and provided that the foreign unit of money is clearly stated.

The TEATT Inspectorate is the entity responsible for enforcement of the regulation. Questions and complaints regarding this regulation can be submitted to teatt.complaints@sintmaartengov.org

.

The Inspectorate urges the public to report non-compliance with the regulation to the respective business first and, if not resolved, the complaint should be forwarded to teatt.complaints@sintmaartengov.org

with supporting evidence such as a photo of the good (including its price) or an invoice for the service rendered by the business.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/price-indication-of-goods-services-now-being-enforced-for-consumer-protection