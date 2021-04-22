Price of diesel down from 6:00am Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Diesel fuel users will save a little bit more as of today, Friday, as diesel prices will drop from NAf. 1.587 to 1.493 per litre.

The price of unleaded gasoline will remain unchanged at NAf. 2.073.

Government regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products in St. Maarten.

Due to ongoing developments internationally, the price of crude oil has experienced adjustments downwards, a notice from Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/price-of-diesel-down-from-6-00am-friday