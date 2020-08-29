Price of diesel up | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication has increased the price at the pumps for diesel fuel from NAf. 1.195 to the new price of NAf. 1.222, from 6:00am on Saturday, August 29.

In a public announcement, the ministry cited increasing prices for crude oil on the international market as the reason behind the price increase.

The maximum consumer price of gasoline (ULG) remains at the current price of NAF. 1.721.

