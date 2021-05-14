Price of gasoline and diesel fuel going up | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Motorists will have to pay almost seven Netherlands Antillean guilder cents more to fill the gas tanks of their vehicles from 6:00am on Saturday, May 15.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) announced the price change from the current price for gasoline of NAf. 2.073 per litre to the new price of NAf. 2.141 per litre in a public announcement on Friday, May 14.

The price of diesel fuel will also go up from the current price of NAf. 1.493 per litre to the new price of NAf. 1.543 per litre, which is an increase of 4.1 cents.

The TEATT ministry cited upward adjustments in the prices of crude oil as reason for the price increases for gasoline and diesel fuel.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/price-of-gasoline-and-diesel-fuel-going-up