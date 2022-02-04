Price of gasoline to increase Saturday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Effective from 6:00am Saturday, February 5, the price for gasoline at the gas stations in St. Maarten will be going up.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) announced the price increase, the second one within two weeks, on Thursday.

The price for gasoline at the pumps is increasing from the former price of NAf. 2.298 per litre to the new price of NAf. 2.366.

The price of diesel fuel remains unchanged at NAf. 1.828 per litre.

The price adjustment followed an upward trend in the prices for gasoline in the international market, the TEATT Ministry said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/price-of-gasoline-to-increase-saturday