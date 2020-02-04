Prices for gasoline and diesel fuel to be reduced Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Road users will have to pay less at the pumps when filling up their motor vehicles as of 6:00am on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Following developments on the international market for crude oil, the Government of St. Maarten has decided to decrease the price for unleaded gasoline from the current price of NAf. 1.921 per litre to the new price of NAf. 1.842 per litre, which is a reduction of eight cents.

From Thursday, diesel fuel will cost 11 cents less when the litre price will be reduced from the current amount of NAf. 1.597 to the new charge of NAf. 1.482.

The price changes for these petroleum products was announced by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) on Tuesday afternoon.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prices-for-gasoline-and-diesel-fuel-to-be-reduced-thursday