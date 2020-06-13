Prices for gasoline, diesel fuel going up from today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Road users will have to pay more at the pumps when filling up their motor vehicles as of 6:00am today, June 13.

Following developments on the international market for crude oil, the government of St. Maarten has decided to increase the price for unleaded gasoline from the current price of NAf. 1.395 per litre to the new price of NAf. 1.580 per litre, which is an increase of 19.5 cents.

From today, Saturday, diesel fuel will cost almost six cents more now that the litre price has been increased from the current amount of NAf. 1.044 to the new charge of NAf. 1.102.

The price changes for these petroleum products were announced by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) on Friday afternoon.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prices-for-gasoline-diesel-fuel-going-up-from-today