Prices for gasoline, diesel fuel to go up | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–After several decreases in the prices for motor fuels, most recently on December 17, 2022, the prices for unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel will be going up as of 6:00am Friday, January 6.

The price increases were announced by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) on Wednesday, January 4.

Due to the restocking of unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel which were purchased at higher prices than the previous stocks, the prices for these types of fuel at the gas stations in St. Maarten will be increased.

The price for unleaded gasoline will be going up from the current price of NAf. 2.257 per litre of gasoline to the new price of NAf. 2.299.

The price for diesel fuel will be increased from the current price of NAf. 2.206 per litre to the new price of NAf. 2.258.

