Pride on the water | THE DAILY HERALD

Tens of thousands of people flocked to central Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon for the annual Canal Parade, the culmination of two weeks of celebrating Queer and Pride Amsterdam.

In total, 80 boats took part in the parade, which started in the Oosterdok area of the city shortly after midday. Among the participants were a police boat, a boat crewed by Amnesty International, and the Equal Rights Coalition boat carrying more than 100 people from different diplomatic missions in the Netherlands, including several ambassadors. Photo by Ramon van Flymen via DutchNews.nl.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pride-on-the-water