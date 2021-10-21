Primary schools to go back to online learning | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Education and Social Development Dee-Ann Rogers.

ANGUILLA–The Ministry and Department of Education has informed parents and students that all classes within the primary sector will return to e-learning from Monday, October 25. This has come about because of the growing number of positive cases of COVID-19 in unvaccinated minors and the current epidemiological situation.

Private schools, pre-primary schools and day-care centres have been advised to exercise their discretion as to whether or not they can continue to operate. Facilities that can maintain social distancing and observe all protocols can remain open.

The Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School will see no change to its current learning arrangements.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/primary-schools-to-go-back-to-online-learning