Primary students receive storybook | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Leonald Conner Primary School adjunct manager Alia Mathew-Young, House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP) book presentation committee member Carmen Bowers, Leonald Conner Primary School manager Alice Girigoria-Samuel, group four teacher at Leonald Conner Primary School Shamiran Asas.

CAY BAY–Group four pupils at Leonald Conner Primary School received free copies of the book, “Ti Koko and Kush Kush”, from House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP) last Thursday.

St. Maarten Timeshare Association (SMTA) sponsored the classroom quantity of “Ti Koko and Kush Kush”, according to HNP President Jacqueline Sample.

Each pupil received a personal copy of the colourful storybook written by Virgin Islands educator Dr. Patricia G. Turnbull, with extra copies for the school.

HNP projects director Lasana M. Sekou spoke to the pupils about connecting the story to caring for the island’s environment.

Carmen Bowers, an educator and member of HNP’s presentation committee, told the children to “take good care of this book”.

Bowers presented a copy of the book to School Manager Alice Girigoria-Samuel. Afterwards, she and group four teacher Shamiran Asas helped to distribute the books to the pupils, who asked questions such as, “Who is the illustrator?” and whether the hard-cover book’s jacket flaps could be used as bookmarks.

Earlier, in the principal’s office, HNP representatives met with Girigoria-Samuel and adjunct school manager Alia Mathew-Young. Both school officials described the book as “beautiful” and expressed confidence that “it will be enjoyed by the students.” They also thanked SMTA for its sponsorship, and HNP for selecting Leonald Conner Primary School.

Thanking SMTA for partnering with HNP, Sample reiterated the importance of the publisher’s collaboration with like-minded companies and organisations that promote literacy and foster a love for reading among young children.

Sample also noted that HNP is celebrating its 45th anniversary of uninterrupted book publishing in 2025.

“Ti Koko and Kush Kush” explores friendship and environmental awareness, as a young coconut tree, a wise yam, and their friends team up to save their beachside community from a mysterious destroyer called “Brogudoosh!”

The book is available at Arnia’s Bookstore on the corner of Zagersgut Road and Bush Road, as well as J and C Trading, Ltd. in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/primary-students-receive-storybook