Prime Minister Jacobs attends Disaster Management Meeting regarding preparations for Hurricane Sam | THE DAILY HERALD

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs attended a disaster management meeting convened by National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson in connection with the approach of Hurricane Sam.

Hurricane Sam is over 1200 miles from the northern Leeward Islands. Sam is expected to become a major hurricane in coming days before it nears the Leeward Islands.

The 10-Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) gave an update pertaining to national preparations for the approach of Hurricane Sam. All ESFs have activated their plans. A decision will be taken over the weekend whether to activate the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

The Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten and the Office of Disaster Management, are closely monitoring the progress of Hurricane Sam. Updates will be issued regularly and therefore the general public is reminded to continue to monitor official Government information channels for updates.

“I request every citizen to remain vigilant, but calm. Use the time to review your hurricane season preparations for your homes and businesses and be ready to take what action is required. Look out for the vulnerable, the less fortunate and assist your neighbors,” Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs said on Friday.

The Disaster Supply Kit should contain non-perishable food, water and medicine (fill prescriptions before the storm); non-electric can opener; first-aid kit; extra cash (ATM machines and credit cards won’t work if there is no electricity); a battery powered radio and flashlights as well as extra batteries; make sure cell phones are all charged prior to the arrival of the hurricane; fill up your car/truck with gas; check if your home and automobile insurance are up to date; put ID cards, passports and driver’s license, insurance papers in a waterproof bag along with other important documents.

If you are a parent with an infant or young child (ren), you also need to have essential items as part of your disaster supply kit: baby formula; diapers; bottles; powdered milk; medications; moist towels; and diaper rash ointment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of Government mandated public health and safety measures are in place. The aforementioned must also be taken into consideration for hurricane season preparations.

Your Disaster Kit must also include hand sanitizer, a soap bar or liquid soap; two cloth face coverings for each person; disinfecting wipes, or general household cleaning supplies to disinfect surfaces.

Continue to ensure that tree branches around your home are trimmed; cut all dead or weak branches on any trees on your property; clean-up your yard and put away items that could blow away during the passing of a hurricane; re-check your roof and storm shutters to make sure they are secure, and the latter are working.

For those whose homes are not yet storm/hurricane ready, you should make alternative housing arrangements to stay at family or friends.

