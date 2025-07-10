Prime Minister Mercelina receives delegation highlighting high-tech community fund in DRC | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina (third from right) received a courtesy visit from (from left to right) Christopher Kiangala, Secretary to the FSRDC National Coordinator; SMITCO CEO and Director Perry Geerlings; FSRDC National Coordinator Philippe Ngwala Malemba; Three Eagles Sunergy Founder and Chair Karine Shufford; and Phoenix Capital President Alain Lemieux.

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelinarecently welcomed a high-level delegation spearheading a groundbreaking development initiative in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where advanced technologies such as drones, blockchain, and tokenisation are being harnessed to promote sustainable development and empower local communities.

The DRC has adopted a forward-thinking strategy aimed at meeting its sustainability goals through digital innovation. Key elements of the initiative include the creation of a sovereign digital monetary instrument backed by gold – recognised as a tangible asset with legal tender status – and the tokenisation of natural resources at the community level. This approach is designed to ensure transparency, improve traceability, and uphold ethical governance, with the ultimate goal of promoting fair wealth creation and equitable distribution.

A central feature of the programme is the integration of blockchain technology to secure financial transactions and enhance the traceability of gold resources. The initiative also includes the deployment of an innovative drone transport system to support logistics and strengthen oversight.

Under the high patronage of DRC President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the country’s Social Fund FSRDC has partnered with St. Maarten-based investment firm Phoenix Capital B.V. to implement the AXIS National Program. This landmark collaboration marks a strategic shift in natural resource management, placing a strong emphasis on ethical, transparent and sustainable development, with direct benefits for grass-roots communities.

The main objective of the DRC project is the overall improvement of the socio-economic living and labour conditions and standards of Congolese rural communities.

Sint Maarten International Trust Company N.V. (SMITCO) Chief Executive Officer and Director Perry Geerlings explained to The Daily Heraldthat a similar initiative is currently in development for St. Maarten. “We’re working on a social fund for St. Maarten to finance community projects, create more opportunities for youth development, and contribute to the country’s economic growth,” Geerlings said. The DRC initiative will serve as the blueprint for this proposed fund, he added.

The envisioned “Social Fund” for St. Maarten will focus on Human Welfare and Biodiversity. Studies to assess the feasibility of such a fund are currently being conducted.

The visiting delegation included FSRDC National Coordinator Philippe Ngwala Malemba; Christopher Kiangala, Secretary to the FSRDC National Coordinator; Phoenix Capital President Alain Lemieux; Karine Shufford, founder and Chair of Three Eagles Sunergy and support staff to Lemieux; and Perry Geerlings of SMITCO.

The meeting highlighted the growing potential for international collaboration in sustainable innovation, with St. Maarten exploring new, tech-driven models for inclusive and resilient development.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prime-minister-mercelina-receives-delegation-highlighting-high-tech-community-fund-in-drc