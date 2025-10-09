Prime Minister orders closure of government offices on Friday due to Tropical Storm Jerry | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG — Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has announced the closure of all non-essential government offices on Friday, October 10, 2025, as a precautionary measure in anticipation of the expected impacts from Tropical Storm Jerry. This decision follows close consultation with the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) and the Office of Disaster Management (ODM).

According to the 2:00 P.M. advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and relayed by MDS, a Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for St. Maarten, meaning tropical-storm-force conditions are expected within the next 24 hours.

At 2:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 16.5° N, longitude 60.0° W, moving west-northwest at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h). The storm’s closest point of approach is projected to be approximately 75 miles northeast of the island on Friday, bringing tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, and rough seas.

“Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough seas beginning tonight,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. “While we are not expecting a direct hit, the effects of this system could still pose serious risks to public safety. Therefore, we are taking every precaution to safeguard the lives of our citizens and public servants.”

Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized that the decision to close government offices was made out of an abundance of caution, noting that tropical systems can often behave unpredictably.

“As Prime Minister, I prefer to ensure that this situation is handled in a safe and responsible manner for the people of St. Maarten,” he said. “The temporary closure of government offices allows everyone the opportunity to prepare properly, minimize movement during hazardous weather, and protect themselves and their families.”

The Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with the heaviest activity expected Friday night into Saturday. Gusty winds up to 65 mph (100 km/h) and seas reaching 12 feet are anticipated, particularly along coastal areas. These conditions may result in flash flooding, rockfalls, and localized damage, especially in low-lying and flood-prone communities.

In light of these hazards, non-essential government offices will remain closed on Friday, while essential services—including the police, fire department, medical facilities, and disaster management agencies—will remain fully operational to ensure public safety.

“Your safety is our highest priority,” Prime Minister Mercelina added. “The government is working in close coordination with emergency agencies and monitoring the storm’s development around the clock. Let us remain calm, vigilant, and united as we navigate this weather event together.”

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has not been officially activated at this time. The government continues to closely monitor weather developments, and further actions will be determined as new information becomes available.

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) will assess conditions and make a decision regarding the possible closure of businesses following updated forecasts later this evening.

Residents are strongly advised to:

Monitor official updates from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (www.meteosxm.com) and the Department of Communication of Government (DCOMM).

Avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.

Secure outdoor items and clear drainage areas to reduce flooding risks.

Exercise extreme caution near coastal areas, where rough seas and rip currents will be dangerous.

Further announcements will be made following the 5:00 p.m. weather update from MDS and any subsequent government advisories.

“Together, through preparedness and care for one another, we will ensure the safety and resilience of our country,” concluded Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina.

