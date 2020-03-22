Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Issues Urgent Reminder to Beach Vendors and Beach Goers | THE DAILY HERALD

Philipsburg—Prime Minister and Chair of the EOC Silveria Jacobs clarified concerns surrounding the Government of Sint Maarten’s stance on beach vending and the visitation of various beaches located on the Dutch side of the island during the 14 day period of special regulations related to the COVID-19 threat.

The Government of Sint Maarten has not banned beach vending nor visitation of beaches on the Dutch side. However, beach vendors must strictly adhere to the social distancing requirements of a minimum of three (3) meters between beach chairs at all times. Beach vendors must also observe the additional regulation that applies to this sector under normal circumstances.

In addition, beach vendors are also encouraged to implement safety precautionary measures to secure the health and protection of their clients, beach visitors in general, staff members and themselves. These safety measures will not only help stop the spread of the COVID-19 but will also secure your personal health. Beach vendors are requested to sanitize beach equipment and to clean beach chairs before and after every use. The Government of Sint Maarten will assure that such measures are observed and executed.

Additionally, all beach goers and visitors are urged to practice the social distancing protocols at all times to protect yourselves and family members. Safety protocols also apply whilst swimming. Please remember that large group gatherings are prohibited at this time. Furthermore, gatherings of more that 20 persons are strictly prohibited.

The public is advised to remain at home as much as possible, however, those who have chosen to visit local beaches at this time, are strongly reminded to adhere to the social distancing guidelines for your personal safety and most importantly for the safety of loved ones, family members, friends and all citizens of St. Maarten.

These activities will be monitored and if the recommendations have not been adhered to, these activities will be prohibited.

“Together we will overcome this challenge as we have done in the past by the grace of our God.”

