Prime Ministers initiate quarterly consultations | THE DAILY HERALD

The Ministerial Consultation was held during a virtual meeting on Monday.

PHILIPSBURG–At the request of Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, a ministerial consultation with all four prime ministers of the Dutch Kingdom took place on Monday, July 5. The reason was recently-held meetings in The Hague, in the Netherlands.

The four Prime Ministers met in a virtual meeting. “The intention was to foster positive relations within the kingdom based on understanding of each partner’s unique circumstances,” said Jacobs. “Each Prime Minister gave updates concerning economic, political, financial and health developments within their respective countries and agreed to continue to meet on a quarterly basis.”

Although Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte made it clear that the ministerial consultations held by the Caribbean countries with the State Secretary of Home Affairs Interior and Kingdom Relations will continue, St. Maarten will continue to do everything necessary to build stronger connections with all Kingdom partners, Jacobs said. “This dialogue offers the opportunity for direct contact with colleague Prime Ministers in the Netherlands should the need arise for further escalation.”

The Prime Ministers will take turns hosting the quarterly consultations, with Aruba’s Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes scheduled to host the second Ministerial Consultation on October 4. The subsequent consultations will be hosted by Jacobs and Prime Minister of Curaçao Gilmar Pisas.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prime-ministers-initiate-quarterly-consultations