Prime presents prizes to pet photo contest winners | THE DAILY HERALD

Winners in the dog category collecting their prize.

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Distributors representatives Graziella Zimmerman and Renata Drijvers-Richardson presented prizes worth US $100 to winners of The Daily Herald’s Pet Photo Contest on Wednesday.

Gizmo the cat and puppies Peanut, Butter and Jelly won their respective categories. Khushi “Kash” Nandwani and couple Jessie Chau and Mitchell Wathey were delighted to see their pets splashed on the front page of the paper’s Pet Care Special, published on October 4.

Chau and Wathey are also the owners of the first runner-up of the cat category, Stewie. The second runner-up was Melange, who belongs to Connally and Laetitia Connor. Rusty, belonging to owner Maria Nieves, was first runner-up in the dog category, and Murphy, who belongs to Beverly Mae Nisbeth, was second runner-up. First and second runners-up receive $75 and $50 worth of Nestlé Purina pet food, respectively.

Winner in the cat category collects her prize.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prime-presents-prizes-to-pet-photo-contest-winners