Princess Beatrix inaugurates the newly-renovated airport | THE DAILY HERALD

On Thursday, Princess Beatrix and PJIA CEO Brian Mingo unveil a plaque to commemorate the re-opening of Princess Juliana International Airport.

AIRPORT–Thursday marked a historic day at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), as the airport celebrated the re-opening of its new terminal building with a both festive and royal ceremony attended by Princess Beatrix.

The occasion carries historical significance, as it marked almost exactly 80 years since the airport was first inaugurated in 1944 by Princess Beatrix’s mother, Princess Juliana, after whom the airport is named.

On the rainy afternoon, the princess entered the building over a wet red carpet, finding polished floors, floral arrangements and state-of-the-art check-in counters on the other side of the glass sliding doors.

Nearly eight decades after the airport was first opened by Princess Juliana, Princess Beatrix unveiled a commemorative plaque, symbolising a connection in the kingdom that spans generations. With applause from dignitaries, local officials, and the community, the event highlighted the enduring bond between the Dutch royal family and St. Maarten – a bond that has supported the island through times of prosperity and challenge alike, as emphasised by the various speakers.

In his speech, PJIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo highlighted the importance of the re-opening for the island.

“Today, we celebrate not only a new beginning for Princess Juliana International Airport but also the continuation of an 80-year legacy, Mingo said.

“We are honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix, whose presence today underscores the significance of our island, our airport – not only as a hub for tourism but also as an essential economic lifeline for St. Maarten and many of our neighbouring islands.

“Our new terminal building reflects the commitment and resilience of our team, our airport. It has been built stronger and better to withstand the storms of tomorrow. Moreover, it has been improved to deliver the perfect passenger experience we all strive for. Our airport stands as a vital gateway, connecting people and cultures across the Caribbean and beyond.”

Mingo thanked the airport staff for working tirelessly to keep the airport open, despite the severe damage inflicted by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Thanks to their hard work, the airport can now stand on its own – and looks even better than before, he said. With the new airport, St. Maarten is now fully restored and ready for business, he emphasised.

For Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, the occasion marked not just a reopening of a facility, but an opening of a lifeline – and the start of a new chapter – for St. Maarten.

In his address, Mercelina recognised the unity and tenacity that made this day possible.

“Through resilience, dedication, and hard work, we have turned vision into reality. This achievement is a testament to the spirit of St. Maarten – a nation that rises above challenges and pursues greatness. As we celebrate today, let us carry forward the belief that together, there are no limits to what we can accomplish. My gratitude goes out to every St. Maartener, big and small, who has stood by the airport throughout this journey, turning dreams into milestones,” he said.

The prime minister also called attention to the role of the Kingdom of the Netherlands as a steadfast partner on the journey to recovery. According to Mercelina, the renewed facility is not just a symbol of the strength of St. Maarten, but also a testament to the partnership in the kingdom.

State Secretary Zsolt Szabó also attended the reopening, representing the Dutch Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations. He applauded the transformation, saying that the new terminal will set a new standard in Caribbean aviation.

He said it is important to remember how much progress has been made over the years, through many hardships. Looking back to 1943, when there was only a military base on a sandy stretch of land; to 2017, when visitors arrived in tents after Hurricane Irma; to the reopening in 2024; the timeline demonstrates the island’s resilience and growth from an isolated island to an important hub in the region.

Although the new terminal can accommodate so many per year, “this terminal is not only built for travellers and tourists,” Szabó said. “If managed well, this airport will create opportunities far beyond its walls.” According to the state secretary, this aligns with the cornerstone of his policy, which aims to strengthen the islands’ economic self-reliance, which can only be achieved by good governance and solid financial choices.

In concluding his speech, Szabó said: “One thing we can all agree on today is that we must admit that PJIA now has one of the most sophisticated airport terminals in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.”

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten dedicated her speech to the airport employees who made the restoration possible.

“I see an airport whose real beauty doesn’t come from its sleek design or modern finishes, but from the dedication and commitment of its people – the ones who breathe life into this structure each and every day. PJIA cannot thrive without you, its employees. You are the heart and soul of this airport, the true architects behind its success. Your resilience, hard work, and unwavering dedication, especially through the toughest of times, are the reasons we are here today,” she said.

The minister said there is no other government-owned entity that embodies that spirit of oneness like PJIA, with staff and employees from both sides of the island working side by side. “That is what living without borders looks like and feels like on St. Maarten. This airport is a true reflection of that togetherness, that oneness that is the foundation of our existence on this island,” she said.

Heyliger-Marten also gave an overview of what she deems to be important next steps for the airport. Most importantly, she said US Pre-Clearance must be established as soon as possible. For the minister, the next level also means prioritising the welfare of the staff and enhancing the service to all users. Finally, more airlines should be attracted to make use of the facility to boost tourism.

After listening to the speeches and unveiling the plaque, Princess Beatrix received a tour of the renovated terminal building, speaking to staff members about their experiences in restoring the airport along the way.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/princess-beatrix-inaugurates-the-newly-renovated-airport