Princess Beatrix to highlight nature, community efforts during Nov. visit | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), in collaboration with Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) and Nature Foundation St. Maarten NFSXM, is proud to announce that Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands will visit St. Maarten and Saba November 12-15. As DCNA’s patroness, the Princess will focus on nature conservation and community initiatives during her visit.

While in St. Maarten November 13-14, Princess Beatrix will attend a spoken word event at Emilio Wilson Park, where participants will share poems, stories, and monologues about native and invasive species. She will also plant a native tree to underscore the importance of environmental preservation. Later, she will join a Marine Spatial Planning lesson at Milton Peters College, hosted by NFSXM, supporting sustainable marine management.

The Princess will also tour the Perpetual Plastics Program, a local recycling initiative, where she will hear from Junior Rangers about the impact of plastic waste on the island’s ecosystem.

Princess Beatrix will walk along the Salt Pond boardwalk on November 14 to learn about local bird species and will take a short boat trip to explore the island’s only RAMSAR site at Mullet Bay. This trip will include a visit to Little Key, an area proposed as the first protected nature park on St. Maarten. In the afternoon, she will preside over the reopening ceremony of Princess Juliana International Airport, following its reconstruction after Hurricane Irma.

The Princess will visit Saba on November 15, where she will tour Saba Conservation Foundation’s Research Center to learn about sea urchin breeding efforts for coral restoration. At Queen Wilhelmina Park, she will unveil a new nameplate for the Jantje Benton community space and meet with local children involved in its renovation. Her visit will also include a tour of the island’s Botanical Garden, where Junior Rangers will showcase reforestation efforts, and a stop at the youth centre “The Spot” to discuss UNICEF’s Child-Friendly Cities project.

Princess Beatrix’s visit emphasises the importance of nature conservation and education in the Dutch Caribbean, while also supporting community well-being through social projects. Her presence highlights her commitment to the environment and local communities, and underscores DCNA’s ongoing focus on strengthening nature education across the islands.

“We are honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix, whose dedication to conservation mirrors our mission to preserve the natural heritage of St. Maarten and Saba,” said Arno Verhoeven of DCNA. “Her visit highlights the crucial role of community involvement in safeguarding our environment.”

