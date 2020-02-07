Princess Heights wins awards for Leading Boutique, Green Hotel | THE DAILY HERALD

Princess Heights

OYSTER POND–Princess Heights Luxury Boutique Condo Hotel was recently awarded St. Maarten’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2020 and St. Maarten’s Leading Green Hotel 2020 by World Travel Awards.

The award was presented at the Caribbean Gala Ceremony 2020 held in Nassau, Bahamas, on January 20. This is the fifth time the hotel has been awarded St Maarten’s Leading Hotel and staffers are “very honoured,” because the World Travel Awards are awarded based on the opinions of travel and tourism professionals as well as consumers worldwide, it was stated in a press release.

“Princess Heights considers it to be a great honour to receive the St. Maarten’s Leading Hotel 2020 award in such a competitive market, especially taking into account the challenging times for all businesses and the island in general,” it was stated in the release.

“The management and staff are extremely proud of the award, since it clearly shows that our guests and industry partners are pleased with the attentive services and facilities that Princess Heights has to offer. Princess Heights understands the needs of the current travellers to St Maarten and is therefore more flexible to accommodate each and every guest. Guests from Europe, neighbouring islands, USA, Canada, locals from St Maarten, short- and long-term rentals, everybody is welcome.”

Operations Manager Saskia de la Fuente said the hotel is “very grateful to the World Travel Awards for this prestigious award. It is a very-much-appreciated recognition of the dedication and the daily effort that we make to create experiences and memorable memories of St. Maarten for all our guests. They are our greatest motivation to sustain an efficient, socially responsible and environmentally sustainable hotel.

“Things since Hurricane Irma have been very challenging, but we are very proud that we have always been operational since Hurricane Irma, ensuring that our staff have been able to continue to deliver the high-quality experience that our guests have become accustomed to enjoying.

“The Award as leading Green Hotel is a tremendous recognition of our commitment to improve efficiency and reduce our environmental footprint. The team has implemented a number of strategies to reduce our waste emissions, improve efficiency with consumption of electricity and water, reduce use of harmful chemicals, implement ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ strategies, and we continue to strive to innovate.”

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/princess-heights-wins-awards-for-leading-boutique-green-hotel